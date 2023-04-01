Rupee closes at Rs 283.79 against dollar

Pakistan rupee weakened by 14 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 283.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.65. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.7 and Rs 286.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.59 which closed at Rs 309.38 against the last day’s closing of Rs 307.79, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen closed at Rs 2.13 with a 01 paisa decrease; whereas a surge of Rs 1.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 351.66 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 350.20. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal witnessed an increase of 04 paisas to close at Rs 77.27 and Rs 75.60 respectively.