Soldier martyred in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting during a fire exchange between the terrorists and security forces in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Irshad Ullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said, “Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Meanwhile, the Security Forces have killed a terrorist and injured two in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Noshman, South of Sibi who were involved in targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news, the Security Forces had initiated an IBO from March 30 onwards to intercept a group of terrorists operating in Noshman, South of Sibi. The Forces based on credible information, laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days. Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. However, on being blocked, they opened fire onto the Security Forces. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while two others were injured whereas a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered. “Pakistan Army, in step with the Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.