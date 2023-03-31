Daily Times

Friday, March 31, 2023


China’s Yunnan signs pacts to promote economic ties with Laos

APP

The governments of southwest China’s Yunnan Province and Laos have signed a series of agreements to promote economic and trade cooperation. Under the agreements, the two sides vowed to cooperate in infrastructure construction, agricultural development, energy development, cross-border e-commerce, skill training, cultural exchanges, and among others. A ceremony to mark the signing of the agreements was held on Wednesday by the visiting delegation from the Yunnan provincial department of commerce, and the Laos-China Cooperation Committee. Officials with Yunnan provincial commerce department told Xinhua on Thursday that this event is a concrete measure to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and to accelerate the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future. The ceremony, attended by Li Chenyang, director-general of China’s Yunnan provincial department of commerce, and Xaysana Sitthiphone, vice-president of the aos-China Cooperation Committee, as well as representatives from both sides, witnessed the inking of nine cooperation projects.

