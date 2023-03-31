NAB submits questionnaire before IHC served to Imran in Toshakhana case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submitted a questionnaire to Islamabad High Court (IHC), which was earlier served to Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Chairman Imran Khan regarding the provision of details of Toshakhana gifts.

The NAB had inquired how many times Imran had sold out the gifts received from the Toshakhana repository; what items were sold; and whether any middle persons were involved in these transactions.

The bureau also asked when and to whom the foreign gifts were sold. It further asked that if the PTI chief had received the amount through a bank deposit or in cash in hand against the gifts sold.

The NAB had sought the former prime minister to provide the details of everyone involved in the process of selling and buying of the gifts.

The anti-graft watchdog also sought details from Imran Khan regarding the gifts he claimed to have sold at a shop in sector F-7 Islamabad. The bureau also asked Imran to provide the pictures of said gifts as proof. It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan had challenged the notices of NAB, dated February 16, and March 17, before the IHC. He prayed the court to declare these notices unlawful. He also requested the court to stop the bureau from converting the inquiries into investigations till the final decision.