Fruit boycott call receives support from people in Peshawar

People in Peshawar city extended support to ‘Fruit Boycott’ call that got viral on social media in protest against the soaring prices of commodities during the holy month of Ramzan.

A call for a boycott of fruits appeared on social media urging people not to purchase fruits for five days from March 27 to 31 as a protest against the exorbitant prices of the commodities in the market. The boycott call got viral on social media by gaining support from netizens who not only expressed agreement with the idea but shared it from their accounts with requests to people to follow and avoid purchasing fruits during these days. A visit to the market found a thin presence of purchasers reflecting the support of people to the boycott call in protest over exorbitant prices. “The fruit vendors are charging more than double prices decided in the official rate list and they deserve to be taught a lesson,” opines Ahmad, a young boy who works in a private hospital.

Talking to APP, Ahmad said fruit dealers have increased prices from more than double during Ramazan and this is not only against the teaching of Islam but also against all norms of humanity. If someone buys three separate items to make fruit chart for Iftari, it costs around Rs. 600 to 700 which is not only out of the range of poor but also of the middle class, observed Sakeena, a housewife. Sakeena said she welcomed the boycott call as a silent protest and that can prove very effective if is supported by the majority of people. During a visit to fruit markets, the prices of different commodities are found increased more than double as banana was around Rs. 200 per dozen before Ramazan but is now available at Rs.350 to 400.