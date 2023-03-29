Reqo Diq turning point in mining sector, development of Balochistan: minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said Reqo Diq was a turning point not only in mining sector of Pakistan but most importantly from development perspective of Balochistan.

He was speaking at a meeting held with a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation, led by its president and CEO Mark Bristow. Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon was also present.

Dr Musadik appreciated the steps taken for indigenization and skills development with 70% local empolyment. He expressed high hopes in the leadership of Barrick Gold for upholding the highest standards of environmental protection and sustainable development. Mark Bristow expressed his corporation’s resolve on continued dialogue regarding development of region, infrastructure development including upgradation of railway. He added that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s concept of Danish Schools for education of orphans and neglected children is very much part of the way we work in other countries. During the meeting, the minister highlighted the importance of Canadian technology for Pakistan and opportunity to benefit from expertise in exploring shale.