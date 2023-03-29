IIOJK people need attention of UNHRC to attain basic rights: Qureshi

Zaffar Qureshi, Chairman Kashmir Campaign Global, has said that people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOKJ) needed urgent attention of the United Nations Human Rights Council to attain the right to self determination, the basic human right. While addressing the 52nd session of Human Rights Council in Geneva, Zaffar Qureshi said, “Since 2019, when India unilaterally scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, New Delhi has drastically intensified repression of rights in the occupied territory.” He said, reports have noted how political activists, civil society at large, journalists, human rights defenders and lawyers are facing relentless interrogation, imprisonment and even custodial deaths, Kashmir media service reported. “Access to justice or human rights bodies is non-existent,” he deplored.