Not the future we’ve worked for our entire lives: Shaan Shahid is displeased with the rupee’s depreciation

Pakistan’s economy is collapsing by the day, and citizens are finding it difficult to accept this. Despite the seriousness of the issue, filmmaker Shaan Shahid felt compelled to voice his opinions on the subject after reading a news article about Pakistan’s currency ranking worse than Ethiopia’s.

“A sad day indeed,” Shaan wrote on Instagram while sharing a screenshot of the article. “All our lives we worked for a better future, and this present? It is not the future we imagined.”

When the rupee lost value against the dollar earlier this year, some celebrities joined social media users who were hard to feel patriotic.

Farhan Saeed tweeted, “How will we ever recover from this?” in response to the country’s deteriorating situation and whether we, as a nation, have lost all hope for progress. I’ve never seen the rupee appreciate so dramatically versus the dollar in my life.”

Concerned about how lightly people are treating our current economic situation, he remarked, “But still, we are either this party or that party, but not Pakistan.” Nobody takes our current situation seriously. “Have we given up?”

Ushna Shah stated that it is more difficult to love a country when you can’t live a carefree life owing to a lack of fundamental resources. “I adore my country, my identity, and my fellow Pakistanis.” But when there’s no electricity and no gas at the same time, and there’s a petrol scarcity, and UPS crashes due to misuse, and there’s literally no means to power the home when I need coffee, then, tarana gana thora mushkil hai (it’s difficult to sing the national anthem then),” she wrote.