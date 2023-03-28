Shadab Khan becomes first Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

On Monday, stand-in captain Shadab Khan led Pakistan to a 66-run victory over Afghanistan in the third Twenty20 International in Sharjah.

Pakistan scored 182 runs thanks to brilliant innings by Saim Ayub. Captain Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed also pitched in with bats.

Afghanistan was bowled out for 116 runs in response. Shadab Khan and Ihsanullah both took three wickets.

Shadab became the first Pakistani and seventh bowler overall to complete 100 T20I wickets in his 87th match.

Afghanistan won the series with 2-1. They defeated Pakistan in the first two games.