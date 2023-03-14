Selectors name Shadab Khan skipper for Afghanistan T20I series in Sharjah

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket selectors, headed by former Test batsman Haroon Rashid, on Monday appointed all-rounder Shadab Khan as skipper of a 15-member national outfit that will play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates between March 24-27. Shadab, 24, has previously led Pakistan in three Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand in December 2020, losing the series 2-1. This will be the first bilateral series between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Former captain Mohammad Yousuf will act as head coach and batting coach for the series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given rest to seniors Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to manage their workloads with one eye on the T20 World Cup next year. Since January 2021, Rizwan has played 150 matches across formats (international and domestic cricket) while Babar has played 127 and Rauf 125. Fakhar and Shaheen have demonstrated excellent recoveries from the knee injuries, respectively. However, both star players need more time to complete their rehabilitations to regain complete match fitness. The selectors have rewarded uncapped Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan for their dazzling performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super Legaue-8.

“I spoke to all the senior players taking them in confidence about resting them for the Afghanistan series,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi told a press conference on yesterday. “Azam is our captain and an asset so… you will see him return in the next series.” There are recalls for Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Abdullah Shafique and Faheem Ashraf. Imad played the last of his 58 Twenty20 internationals in November 2021, while Azam Khan and Shafique have played three internationals apiece. With the series against Afghanistan not a part of the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, it gave the selectors a chance to try out their new plan. “Afghanistan series is the training ground to test our youngsters,” Sethi said. “I am not worried about winning or losing to Afghanistan — if we find few talented youngsters, it will solve the purpose. The series is largely about blooding our new talent and developing them. “Babar will remain our captain in all the three formats. I have taken all the senior players into confidence. Shadab has been the vice-captain and an automatic choice to take captaincy in Babar’s absence, so he will lead the side. He is a wonderful allrounder, scoring runs, taking wickets and showing great temperament leading Islamabad United in the PSL. So he is the right man to lead the young side,” Sethi added.

Chief selector Haroon said the selection committee had followed the standard rotation policy by resting the leading performers and providing high-performing domestic performers with opportunities to demonstrate their talent and potential at the international level. “This will also allow us to test the temperament and abilities of these players and helping us to strengthen our pool of players as we look forward to building and preparing a formidable side for next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States,” Haroon added. “But we also have ensured that we select a side that is equally strong and capable of winning the series against a strong Afghanistan side for whom Sharjah is like a second home. And to achieve that, we have retained seven players from the last series, recalled four experienced cricketers and clubbed them with four uncapped players to make the 15-member side truly a mixture of youth and experience,” Haroon maintained.

Among the new faces, Ayub has been the most impressive this PSL, scoring 309 runs in ten matches for Peshawar Zalmi at a strike rate of 167.02. Tayyab has shown glimpses of becoming an explosive T20 batter, hitting 137 runs at strike rate of 144.21 for Karachi Kings. This after scoring 413 runs at a strike rate of 138 at the National T20 Cup. Multan Sultans have brought out a fast-bowling sensation in Ihsanullah, who has 20 wickets in the ongoing PSL season, while Lahore Qalandars’ Zaman has taken 12 wickets so far and has made a name as a specialist death bowler. Of the more familiar names, Abdullah Shafique has made an impression in the PSL too, with 193 runs at a strike rate of 144.02; Faheem Ashraf has returned after playing match-winning knocks for Islamabad United this season, and has 210 runs at a strike rate of 147.88; Imad Wasim’s return follows his 404 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 170.46 (plus nine wickets) for Karachi Kings.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir.