LHC directs Imran Khan to approach police for security

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to approach police focal person for security. The court also directed Imran Khan to move application with court concerned for attending proceedings of case through video link. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by PTI chairman for security and a facility of attending court proceedings through video link. During the proceedings, the court observed that Imran Khan should approach police for security, adding that if security was withdrawn then Imran Khan could approach the court again. A provincial law officer informed the court that security had been provided to Imran Khan for being the former prime minister.