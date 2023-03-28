Kashmiri diaspora should fully expose Indian rights abuses: Sultan

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday said the Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom should play their due role in fully exposing India’s fascist government’s ugly face and the worst human rights violations being committed by its occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the IIOJK, he said India had broken all records of barbarism and brutality in Kashmir.

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) president was talking to Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, President of Kashmir Peace Forum International Midland, who called on him at the Kashmir House. He said that under the given circumstances, it was our shared responsibility to draw world attention towards the plight of our Kashmiri brethren who he said were being humiliated, harassed, beaten and even killed day in and day out by India’s so-called security forces.”It is our responsibility to expose Modi’s malicious ambitions as well as his nefarious designs in the region”, the president said.