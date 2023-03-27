A US congressman has termed Indian Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of Parliament a “deep betrayal” of democracy, as he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to reverse this decision.”

Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha seat after he was convicted by a lower court in a defamation case and sentenced to two years in jail. The disqualification will bar the Congress leader from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

“The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from parliament is a deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy and India’s deepest values,” Congressman Ro Khanna, who is of Indian origin, said in a tweet.

“This is not what my grandfather sacrificed years in jail for,” Khanna said.

Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, has sought PM Modi’s intervention in this issue. “You have the power to reverse this decision for the sake of Indian democracy,” Khanna said in another tweet.

But so far there has been no official U.S. reaction to the move against Gandhi.

On Friday, the United Nations said it is aware of the reports about Congress leader Gandhi’s sentence and that his party plans to appeal the verdict.

Farhan Aziz Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, was responding to a question at a press briefing in New York on whether Guterres was worried about democracy in India.

“I can say that we’re aware of the reports regarding the case of Rahul Gandhi. We understand that his party does plan to appeal the decision. That’s as much as I can say on that at this stage,” Farhan Haq said.

In Washington, George Abraham, vice-chair of the Indian Overseas Congress, USA, termed Gandhi’s disqualification as a sad day for democracy in India.

“It is a sad day for democracy in India. By disqualifying Rahul Gandhi, Modi sarkar is ringing the death knell for the right to free speech and freedom of Indians everywhere,” Abraham was quoted as saying in media reports.

He said that bringing an insignificant court case against a remark in the heat of a political campaign is “shameful.”