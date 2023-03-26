Kashmiris to achieve right to self-determination: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have rendered unparalleled sacrifices for their internationally-recognized right to self-determination in the last over seventy-five years and they will achieve this inalienable right at all costs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Saturday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been waiting to exercise their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations through its several resolutions over seven decades ago. He deplored that on one hand, India projected itself as the largest democracy of the world, while on the other it continued to usurp all the fundamental rights to the people of IIOJK.

The spokesman said, the Kashmiri people reject Indian occupation of their homeland and want only their right to self-determination. He said the Kashmiris’ cry for right to self-determination cannot be silenced through illegal actions taken by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on and after 5 August 2019. “Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and India cannot change its status unilaterally. Modi regime launched a brazen attack on the Kashmiris’ identity on 5 August 2019 in order to prolong its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The spokesman maintained that permanent peace in South Asia was linked to the settlement of Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions and the world body must fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.