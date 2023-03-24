Muneeb Butt replies to Maria B on ‘Sar e Rah’ controversy

Sar e Rah is a path-breaking drama which had so many lessons woven in just six episodes and we saw different characters coming up and shining in each role they were given.

Muneeb Butt as Sarang was the one that stood out the most and his role as an intersex individual was appreciated by everyone. But at the same time, it caused a lot of controversy.

Maria B, the ace designer had come forward to share a clip of the drama and she had called Sar e Rah an agenda to sell trans identities in Pakistan. The scene starring Nabeel Zafar and the young Sarang stood out and caused a lot of backlash on social media.

Muneeb Butt had not really replied to the whole controversy and only said that Sarang was not a Trans but an intersex character. He has now replied to Maria B’s claim of Sar e Rah being an agenda and clarified his position in taking up that character. Muneeb said that he is also a practising Muslim and he would not work on any agendas. If there was something wrong with the character, he would not have taken it up as his own family would not accept it, let alone the public.