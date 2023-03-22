Gold prices decrease by Rs.3100 to Rs. 204,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3100 and was sold at Rs. 204,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 207,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 2658 to Rs.175,068 from Rs. 177,726, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.160,480 from Rs.162,916. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs2,200 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs.42.86 to 1,886.14 respectively. The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$14 to $1968 against its sale at $1982, the association reported.