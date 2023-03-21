LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider. The bench granted bail to the former premier which will remain effective till March 27.

Another bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted protective bail to ex-PM in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases for 10 days.

Imran’s counsel said that an institution was already investigating the Toshakhana case and the trial was already underway.

He noted that NAB has also started the investigation of Toshakhana case.

On Monday, the LHC asked Imran Khan to appear before the court by 2pm for the hearing.

It may be noted that former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday filed pleas with the Lahore High Court seeking protective bail in nine different cases registered against him.

The pleas were moved by the former prime minister through his lawyer Azhar Siddiq. Khan is facing five cases in Islamabad and four in Punjab’s capital of Lahore.