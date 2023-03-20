CDA plans new development schemes for rural, urban areas

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned new development schemes worth billions of rupees aimed at uplifting the living standards of urban and rural residents in the federal capital. An official told APP on Sunday, that the meeting of the Development Working Party (DWP) approved the PC-I of a scheme worth Rs 10.5 billion for development work in rural areas, extending the scope of uplift projects to rural areas. The project would focus on repairing the dilapidated roads, water supply system, street pavement, and sanitation system in the rural areas, and was expected to be completed in two years. The CDA has recently approved the Chatta Bakhtawar Housing Scheme worth Rs 2,120 million, and another project worth Rs 1,424 million for the construction of a two-lane flyover at Rawat T-Chowk from N-5 Gujar Khan side to the Islamabad Highway. The construction of a 2-Lane Flyover at Rawat T-Chowk from N-5 to Islamabad Highway along with approaches was expected to be completed within nine months of current year.