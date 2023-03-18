36th Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits PTA

A delegation of officers and faculty members from the 36th Mid-Career Management Course organized by National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters in Islamabad. The delegation was welcomed by Member Finance PTA, Mr. Muhammad Naveed along with other senior officers of the Authority. During the visit, the delegation was given a comprehensive presentation on the role and functioning of PTA with a particular focus on cyber security initiatives for the telecom sector, measures to resolve consumer issues. Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) an initiative undertaken to ensure that no counterfeit, fake or illegal device is operating on Pakistani telecom networks was also introduced to the delegation.