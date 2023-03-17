Imran Khan’s appeal against the Toshakhana arrest warrant is opposed by the IHC registrar

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case was objected to by the Registrar’s Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI chief’s biometric verification is not available, claims the registrar’s office. The office further questioned, “How can the high court hear the same matter on which it has already rendered its decision?

Earlier today, the former prime minister challenged the Islamabad court’s decision of rejecting his plea seeking suspension of his arrest warrants issued against him in the Toshakhana gifts case.

Khan, who is holed up in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore in defiance of the court order that had directed him to appear before it, filed the plea through his lawyer Khawaja Haris.

In his petition, the PTI chairman requested: “The undertaking should be accepted and the police should be stopped from arresting [him].”

The PTI chief also assured the court of his appearance before the Islamabad court tomorrow (Saturday), requesting the court to hear his plea urgently.

“[…] non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued by this court just for the appearance of the applicant. The applicant is ready and willing to appear before this court on the fixed date i.e. 18.03.2023 and he has given his undertaking in this regard,” the petition read.

“It is trite law that purpose of issuance of non-bailable warrant of arrest is to ensure attendance of the accused and the undertaking has fulfilled the purpose of the warrant. Arrest and detention of the applicant will serve no useful purpose and he will be humiliated just for nothing.”

Court rejects Khan’s plea

An Islamabad court Thursday rejected Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict reserved earlier redirecting the authorities concerned to arrest the former prime minister and present him before the court on March 18.

He mentioned that the decision has been taken after reviewing each and every aspect of the law, hoping that the petitioners will enjoy reading the detailed verdict.

Imran khan’s indictment in the reference, which was scheduled for February 28, was differed multiple times before, due to his continuous absence from the hearing. Later, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chairman.

The party approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday requesting it to suspend Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case, but the high court directed the deposed prime minister’s counsel to move the trial court as the order for his arrest was “in line with the law”.