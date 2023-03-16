Elahi sees serious threat to Imran Khan’s life

Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was facing a serious threat to his life.

Parvez Elahi held a meeting with a delegation of political leaders from Denmark, which was headed by Chaudhry Shaukat Ali. He heaped praise on Imran Khan, saying, “Imran Khan is not only the leader of this country, but he is also the leader of the entire Islamic world.”

He slammed his political opponents over the matter of elections.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and caretaker Punjab government are afraid of elections,” he said.

“In connection with the threats given by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan is facing a serious threat to life,” he added.

He said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is giving exclusive directions to Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah in connection with giving threats to Imran Khan.

“None of the political leaders in the country’s history had ever witnessed such a brutal attack as Imran does,” he lamented.

Speaking about the appearance of Imran Khan before the court, Elahi said, “The court has asked Imran Khan to appear before the court on March 18. So how can the police attack Imran’s Zaman Park residence?” He slammed the PML-N, saying the party had been exposed in terms of the tactics it used against Imran Khan. He said the incumbent government was using the name judiciary in a bid to complete its objectives over debarring Imran Khan.

Citing the statement of former US envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan Zalmay Khalilzad, Elahi said the latter had exposed the “fascist government” of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the international level.

Elahi vowed to expose the “fascist tactics of the PDM’s government” at the international level.