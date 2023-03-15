Hasan Raheem, an R&B musician, dedicated his popular dance song “Peechay Hut” to the courageous women who took part in the 2023 Aurat March.

The young musician disclosed that Justin Bibis, who were featured on the popular Coke Studio Season 14 single, were the inspiration for him when he wrote the iconic “Rasta choriye ab hum agaye…”. The song’s current status as the “voice of Pakistani women” makes him happy.

The sensational singer vowed to stand tall with all the women across Pakistan in their fight against injustice.

Hasan Raheem announced that his popular song “Peechay Hut” had been chosen as the Aurat March’s official anthem in a lengthy tweet. On Tuesday, he tweeted

In a follow-up tweet, the 25-year-old stated that he is “standing in solidarity with the brave women of Pakistan who are out on the streets to demand their rights and are fighting for gender equality”. Hasan added, “We must listen, we must support, and we must act.” He concluded his Twitter thread with a dua for the safety and guidance for everyone.