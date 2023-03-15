ECC fixes cotton intervention price at Rs8,500 per 40 kg

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday fixed cotton (Phutti) intervention price at Rs 8,500 per 40Kg for current sowing to revive cotton production, bring stability to the domestic market and assure fair return to the farmers in the country.

The ECC met with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair as the meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Ex Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi , SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, federal secretaries and other senior officers. Ministry of National food Security and Research submitted a summary on cotton Intervention Price (CIP) for 2023-24 Crop and argued that the announcement of CIP at this time, ahead of the main sowing season will help growers decide about the area and investment in cotton crop and expected to enhance yield and area by 10-15%.