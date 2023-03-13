Inside Malala’s Oscar journey, a glitzy event

At the Oscars last night, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai paid a subtle homage to an Afghan Queen who fought for women’s rights in her nation.

In support of her nominated documentary, Stranger At The Gate, 25-year-old Malala attended the Academy Awards in Hollywood.

The human rights activist caught everyone’s attention as she walked the red carpet at the occasion wearing a silver sequin gown by Ralph Lauren Collection.

She also chose pieces of jewellery from Fred Leighton that belonged to Queen Soraya Tarzi of Afghanistan, such as a pair of diamond pendant earrings from the 1920s and a diamond ring from the 19th century.

The first women’s journal in Afghanistan was started by Queen Soraya, who was a fervent supporter of women’s rights and promoted gender equality.

Queen Soraya tore off her face veil in front of the audience after her husband said in a speech that Islam did not require women to cover their bodies or wear veils.

She declared that the new freedom belonged “to all of us” in a 1926 speech commemorating the seventh anniversary of the end of British rule and urged women to “take their part” in moving the nation forward.

Speaking of Soraya, women’s rights advocate and Afghan politician Shinkai Karokhail told Arab News that the monarch ‘began a great revolution and managed to implement it through the king.

Speaking of Soraya, women’s rights advocate and Afghan politician Shinkai Karokhail told Arab News that the monarch ‘began a great revolution and managed to implement it through the king.