Cooperative Housing Society employees delegation meets Chairman GDA

The allottees of Gwadar Development Authority(GDA) Employees Cooperative Housing Society Gwadar met the Director General of Gwadar Development Authority Mujibur Rehman Qambrani on Saturday in his office and requested the handover of the allotted plots in the said scheme.

The delegation included Gulzargachki, Dr. Norbaluch, Dr. Aslam Dostin, Dr. Hafeez Baloch, Kambara Nsar, Dr. Tariq Sakhi and others.

Allottee Association told the Director General that the GDA’s ECHS housing scheme was started in 2009 but despite the passage of 14 years, the plots are not being handed over to the allottees, which is causing serious concern among the allottees.

“GDA has issued NOCs of over 100 schemes but its own launched scheme has been stalled for a long time,” the delegation said and requested the DG to resolve the matter on priority basis.

The delegation recalled the DG GDA that a commitment was made to them in a meeting held in 2018 promising to start the construction work within 3 months.

The DG, on the occasion, directed the legal session to study the case fully and report him within a week so that other matters can be discussed and obstacles in the way of the scheme can be removed.

He promised that he would be with the allottees until their issue is resolved.

The delegation thanked him and expressed the hope that GD Gwadar Development Authority will do its best to improve the scheme.