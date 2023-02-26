Two die as pillar of under construction flyover collapses in Islamabad

Two labourers were killed after a pillar of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bhara Kahu area of the federal capital early Saturday, police said. Rescue teams rushed to the incident site and pulled three labourers out of rubble, whereas two succumbed to injuries, Islamabad Capital Territory spokesman said. According to rescue officials, heavy construction material was being pitched on it when the portion caved in. Later on, Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor-ul-Amin Mangal along with assistant commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and other officials visited the incident site to supervise the rescue operation. Meanwhile, a committee under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon was also constituted to review all aspects related to the incident. The 5.6 km-long Bhara Kahu bypass (including a 1km flyover) starts from Murree Road at Malpur and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop from where the flyover begins till the end of the local bazaar towards Murree.