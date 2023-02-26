Imran Khan trying to make national institutions controversial: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to make national institutions controversial under a conspiracy. He stated this while talking to the media after offering condolence with PML-N Youth Wing’s divisional president Roshan Zamir Laghari over the demise of his mother. Amir Muqam, who is also the Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, termed the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ as ‘Jaib Bharo Tehreek’. He said the nation especially the youth have realized that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was the leader who can steer the country out of current crises.