Azam Khan’s dazzling 97 sets comprehensive victory for Islamabad United

KARACHI: Azam Khan’s thunderous 97 helped Islamabad United thump Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League 8 at the National Bank Cricket Area here on Friday night. Twenty-four-year-old Azam played a sensational innings in which he spanked eight sixes and nine fours in 42 balls that set an insurmountable 220 for six — the highest total of this edition — against his former franchise, who were bowled out for 157 with five balls spare. Shadab Khan became the first captain this season to opt to bat after winning the toss and his side had an untypical start as they were 39 for two at the conclusion of the Powerplay. Mohammad Hasnain’s brilliant form with the ball continued as he sent back last night’s hero Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over, thanks to Iftikhar Ahmed’s outstanding catch, and Rassie van der Dussen in the fourth.

Azam arrived in the middle at the 6.2 overs mark with 43 on board and soon Islamabad lost the wicket of Munro as they slipped to 71 for four. If Islamabad were to post a strong total, they required a herculean effort and Azam raised his hand. He coupled with Asif Ali, who smashed 42 off 24, hitting four sixes and a four, to stage an incredible recovery through a belligerent 98-run partnership that ended in the 18th over. Azam smoked maximums all around the dial, and showcased his best hitting in the last over when he struck Hasnain for three consecutive sixes —- the last of them taking the social media by storm, the sweep that went on the roof at deep midwicket. Because of his fireworks, Islamabad gathered 92 runs in the last five overs.

Quetta put up a lacklustre show and never really challenged Islamabad. They had both openers back in the pavilion in the first two overs. Martin Guptill was bowled on the first ball he faced by Fazlhaq Farooqi and Abrar Ahmed trapped Jason Roy in front. Abrar’s mystery spin undid Will Smeed in the fourth to leave Quetta struggling at 26 for three. With a 69-run partnership, Mohammad Hafeez (48 off 26) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (41 off 36) provided some stability, but when Hafeez got out in the 11th over that pretty much guaranteed Islamabad’s win. Sarfaraz was trapped LBW by Shadab Khan right after the strategic timeout and Mohammad Nawaz followed his captain four balls later off the same bowler. Iftikhar Ahmed hit out towards the end, making 39 off 27 (three fours and two sixes), but those were mere consolation runs. The defeat has amplified Quetta woes as they remain at the bottom of the points table with only one win in five matches. Islamabad stay at the second spot with three wins from four.

Brief scores: Islamabad United 220-6, 20 overs (Azam Khan 97, Asif Ali 42, Colin Munro 38; Odean Smith 2-41, Mohammad Hasnain 2-52) vs Quetta Gladiators 157 all out, 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 48, Sarfaraz Ahmed 41, Iftikhar Ahmed 39; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-28, Hasan Ali 3-39, Abrar Ahmed 2-21, Shadab Khan 2-24)

Player of the match – Azam Khan (Islamabad United).