Turkish embassy in Kuwait continues bringing home quake donations

The Turkish Embassy in Kuwait said Thursday that it continues to deliver humanitarian aid collected within the framework of the aid campaign it organized for those affected by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye, which have killed at least 43,556 people. A statement regarding the aid was made on the embassy’s Twitter account. “We continue to deliver the in-kind aid collected within the framework of our Embassy’s campaign for our citizens affected by the earthquake to our country,” it said. “We express our gratitude to our citizens and friends in Kuwait for their support.” Hundreds of tons of aid materials have been collected so far during the aid campaign, which has attracted great interest. Shipment of the collected materials via Turkish Airlines began on Feb. 11. A total of 177 tons of aid materials were brought in on various flights. It was announced that the remaining aid would be sent at various time intervals. Acting swiftly to support Türkiye after the earthquake disaster, Kuwait carried out humanitarian aid activities through the state, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), charities, private companies and citizens. At the instruction of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, two military cargo planes will be deployed to run on an air bridge set up between the Arab country and Türkiye for the rapid and efficient transportation of a search and rescue team, medical team, health supplies and other post-disaster needs.