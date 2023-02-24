US, China, UK remain top three destinations of Pakistani exports in seven months

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-January (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 3567.699 million against the exports of US$ 3862.370 million during July- January (2021-22), showing a decline of 7.62 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1194.606 million against the exports of US$ 1589.211 million last year, showing a decrease of 24.83 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1163.736 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 1309.990 million during last year, showing a decline of 11.16 percent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 101.323 million against US$ 992.295 million last year, showing an increase of 1.81 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 821.303 million against US$ 997.191 million last year.

During July- January (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 862.817 million against US$ 805.293 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 285.177 million against US$257.888 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 661.960 million against the exports of US$ 569.865 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 808.987 million against US$ 606.255 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 479.756 million against US$ 483.293 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 346.694 million against US$ 298.016 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 256.965 million against US$ 228.243 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 186.047 million during the current year compared to US$ 180.278 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 273.202 million against US$ 222.802 million, and Australia stood at US$ 173.110 million during the current year against US$ 159.812 million during last year.