South Korea plans to launch 6G network in 2028

While the global community plans to upgrade to the latest fifth-generation networking service, South Korea has announced that it will switch to a 6G network in 2028 in order to gain an early advantage over future wireless frequencies. Under the K-Network 2030 plan, the South Korean government will cut two years off the timeline for the launch of the commercial 6G network by securing top-tier 6G technologies, innovating the software-based next-generation mobile network, and strengthening the network supply chain, local media reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry stated earlier this week in Seoul that the reason for cutting the timeline by two years was that South Korea wanted to establish an early lead in the upcoming wireless frequencies.