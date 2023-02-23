Pakistan gets support of Afghan Taliban to deal with TTP amid terror resurgence

The Afghan Taliban gave another promise to deal with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups to the Pakistani delegation led by the defence minister.

As a high-level delegation raised the issue with Kabul, the Taliban-run government in a war-torn nation promised the Pakistani delegation that action would be taken against TTP strongholds on its territory. Along with Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif travelled to the Afghan capital with DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majid, and others.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, two sides agreed to take action to effectively deal with the threat of terrorism after discussing the growing TTP and IS-K threats with a delegation led by the defence minister.

Reports in local media quoting officials claimed that the outcome of the recent visit was ‘positive’ as Kabul was receptive to Islamabad’s concerns with regard to the terror outfit.

It further maintained that the Taliban-led government also assured of certain actions against militants including TTP.

The country’s intelligence chief and defence minister visited neighbouring Afghanistan in wake of escalated attacks by terror organizations that are taking shelter in Afghanistan.