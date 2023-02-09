Afghan Taliban to join global efforts to mobilise aid for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

Numerous countries are rushing to send rescuers, equipment, and aid to Turkiye and neighboring Syria, which are dealing with devastating earthquakes.

The Taliban administration in war-torn Afghanistan has pledged to send around $165,000 in aid to quake-hit regions, assisting Muslim nations after massive earthquakes killed more than 15,000 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.

In a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry, it said “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announces a relief package of 15 million Afghanis to Turkiye and Syria on the basis of shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood”.

It further maintained that Afghanistan stands in solidarity with its brothers and sisters in this time of hardship. The emergency response and health teams of IEA stand ready to participate in rescue operations to assist the affected people if called upon, it further added.

Kabul also directed a diplomatic mission in Ankara to provide all-out efforts in assisting the victims and asked Afghan citizens in the quake-hit nations to help with the relief efforts.

The Taliban-led administration announced aid despite facing a severe economic and humanitarian crisis back home.