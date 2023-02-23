Exports increase by 22% to Rs3.7 trillion in seven months

The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 22.61 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.Exports during July- January (2022-2023) were recorded at Rs.3,705,935 million as against Rs.3,022,640 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 22.61 percent, according to provisional data released by PBS. On a year-on-year basis, exports from the country during January, 2023 amounted to Rs.525,461 million as against Rs.460,856 million during January 2022, showing growth of 14.02 percent.On a month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 1.09 percent when compared to the exports of Rs.519,817 million in December 2022.The main commodities of exports during January 2023 were knitwear (Rs. 78,859 million), readymade garments (Rs. 68,566 million), bedwear (Rs. 49,490 million), cotton Cloth (Rs. 37,225 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs.23,630 million), towels (Rs.21,338 million), cotton yarn (Rs.15,891 million), madeup articles, Excluding towels and bedwear (Rs.13,203 million), rice Basmati (Rs.12,754 million) and surgical goods & medical instruments (Rs.9,350 million).On the other hand Imports during July-January, (2022-2023) totaled Rs. 8,106,466 million as against Rs. 7,939,363 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 2.10 percent. During the month of January 2023, the imports amounted to Rs. 1,141,525 million as against Rs. 1,158,313 million in December 2022 and Rs. 1,064,154 million during January 2022 showing a decrease of 1.45% over December 2022 but an increase of 7.27% over January 2022. The main commodities of imports during January 2023 were petroleum products (Rs. 160,996 million), palm oil (Rs. 85,283 million), petroleum crude (Rs.75,929 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.56,845 million), iron & steel (Rs.51,158 million), plastic materials (Rs. 48,890 million), raw cotton (Rs.43,235 million), wheat unmilled (Rs.38,709 million), electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.34,902 million) and iron & steel scrap (Rs.26,323 million).