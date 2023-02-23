Indonesia to enhance economic relationship with Pakistan: envoy

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M. Tugio has said that Indonesia is working to enhance its economic relationship with Pakistan, noting its geo-economics strategy and geographic location.

The Indonesian ambassador made these remarks during an interactive session organised by the Center of Pakistan & International Relations (COPAIR) on “Pakistan Indonesia Relations: Present Status – Way Forward,” said a press release issued here by the Embassy on Wednesday.

The envoy showed pie charts of economic complexity indicating industries where Pakistan manufactures, have a substantial comparative advantage and export to fill the global market, and the corresponding market in Indonesia where Indonesia purchase them from many sources. He referred to Pakistani products such as medical equipment, leathers, garments and textile that could become essential trade commodities in Indonesia and globally.

The envoy emphasised the importance of building people-to-people contacts between the nations and encouraged Pakistani students to avail scholarships offered by the Indonesian government and various universities in Indonesia. He said there were a lot of untapped opportunities for Pakistan to contribute to the world market.