‘Court arrest movement’ a conspiracy against country

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s ‘Jail Bharo’ campaign was only for the helpless party workers as it was, in fact, a ‘Jail se Bacho” campaign for the leadership. It was an irony that Imran Khan had obtained protective bail for himself, but at the same time he was asking the innocent PTI workers to court arrest, she said while addressing a press conference. The minister said instead of leading the court arrest drive, Imran Khan was apparently taking refuge in a bunker at Zaman Park in Lahore with a plaster on his leg. Terming the ‘court arrest movement’ a conspiracy against the country, she said it should have commenced with the arrest of Imran Khan, who was trying to escape from accountability through such tactics. The minister said for the last nine months, Imran Khan had been changing his stance over the dismissal of his government by negating his own statements one after the other. The incompetent and inefficient former rulers had conspired against the country and ruined its economy since they were involved in foreign funding and Tosha Khana theft, she added. Imran Khan, she said, ruled at the federal level for four years and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 10 years but miserably failed to deliver to the people. Marriyum Aurangzeb said during his tenure as prime minister, Imran Khan misused the ‘state power’ to fill his pockets with illegal gains and benefits. The PTI leadership, she added, sent their political opponents to jail and used public funds to spread baseless propaganda against their political opponents. However, despite having all the state power for four years, they could not prove even a single penny of corruption against them (opponents).