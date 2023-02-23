Pakistan, US stress durable ties on trade, economic front

Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday.

Finance Minister welcomed Donald Blome and talked about durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts, said a press release issued here.

The Finance Minister shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment and set the economy on the trajectory path. It was also shared that the present government is highly concerned about the well-being of the masses therefore a number of measures are being undertaken in this regard.

The two sides exchanged views on matters of common interest to enhance the existing bilateral relations between both countries.

The Finance Minister informed the US Ambassador about the government’s pragmatic plans related to revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations. He shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations.

The US Ambassador underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the US Ambassador and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.