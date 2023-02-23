Broken fences on motorway serious threat to public safety

The broken fences on various spots of motorways allow people and their animals to cross at will, which not only poses a serious threat to the lives of the people and animals involved, but also to motorists who may not be able to avoid the repercussions. Talking to APP here on Wednesday an official of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said, “Most of these fences are not stolen but instead broken by people looking for a convenient passage for themselves and their animals. He said that broken fences pose a serious threat to the safety of motorists as animals could wander onto the motorway at any time, causing major accidents.” He said that some criminal elements also attempt to steal the metallic fences and sell them at cheaper prices. He informed that the Motorway Police arrested a gang red-handed near Jaranwala on Motorway M2 this week which was trying to steal the fence from an area of one kilometer. He said,” During patrolling, strict action is taken against culprits who break the fences and endanger lives of citizens.”