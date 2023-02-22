Injuries and Aftermath: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt give details after their house collapsed

The unfortunate and stressful atmosphere created by an explosion at Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan’s home resulted in the collapse of half of their house.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s metropolitan city is marred by incompetent governance, which puts a strain on the city’s infrastructure.

Faulty sewage pipelines, open manholes, and poorly maintained roads are among Karachi’s ongoing issues, with no satisfactory solutions so far.

Khan and Butt have now come forward to share additional details about the terrifying accident.

On Sunday, a sewerage line explosion at Butt and Khan’s house caused the incident.

Videos of the damaged part of their home surfaced on the internet before the couple could personally address the issue. The Yeh Ishq Hai actor expressed gratitude to fans for their support and prayers.

On Tuesday, Butt shared an Instagram story to explain what had happened.

“On Sunday, February 20, half of my house collapsed due to an explosion caused by the accumulation of gases in our sewerage lines,” the actor wrote. Aiman received minor injuries from shards of glass, and our housekeeper received burns, but Allah has been very gracious — Alhumdulillah, they are both recovering.”

Butt believes that difficult times serve as a reminder of what is most important in life: the safety and health of one’s family and loved ones.

“Me and my family are immensely grateful of all the love and well wishes you have sent our way, and request that you continue praying for us. “Thank you,” he concluded.

The Dil Ek Khilona Tha diva also shared an update about her recovery and thanked her fans for their prayers.