Time to invoke 4th Geneva Convention on Kashmir: Fai

Chairman World Forum for Peace and Justice, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai highlighted the need for invoking the fourth Geneva Convention on Kashmir where war crimes against humanity were being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces.

Addressing a webinar organized by Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), he endorsed the move of NATO, which invoked the 4th Geneva Convention because crimes against humanity were being committed in Ukraine. “It is due that world powers need to invoke 4th Geneva Convention in Kashmir where again the crimes against humanity are being committed with impunity,” he said. Fai said the world powers do have national interests, however, when they themselves face the issue of international peace and security or confront an extreme situation like Ukraine, they start speaking the moral language.