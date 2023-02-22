Naqvi for ensuring top-notch arrangements for spring festivals

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi convened a follow-up meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the coming Jashan-e-Baharan festivities.

Provincial ministers- Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Amir Mir, ACS, secretaries of local government, housing, higher education, school education, information and tourism departments, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, DG local government, DG PHA, DGPR, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company and others attended the meeting. The chief minister emphasized the importance of ensuring top-notch arrangements for the coming spring festival in various cities, including Lahore. He announced that marathon race in the city which hadn’t been held for a long time, would be organized and made a permanent feature of the Jashan-e-Baharan festivity.

Additionally, citizens would be treated to exceptional entertainment through the horse and cattle show, which would include spectacular fireworks and javelin competitions.

Moreover, a 7-day long Mehfil-e-Sama would be organized at the Data Darbar Complex during Jashan-e-Baharan to provide a cultural and spiritual experience for everyone.

Furthermore, the CM announced that canal and main city roads would be decorated tastefully and an exciting food festival would be held at Jilani Park, while a thrilling circus would be organized at Greater Iqbal Park. To add to the festivities, well-known singers would also be invited to perform at music and Sufi nights during Jashan-e-Baharan.

The CM emphasized the importance of projecting the celebrations in their best light to attract maximum number of visitors. Consultancy study for running 30 electric buses in city completed: Punjab Transport Company has completed a consultancy study regarding public transport in different cities of Punjab, and in the initial phase, 25 to 30 electric buses will run on an important route in the provincial capital.

Punjab Transport Company will also build quality infrastructure along with eco-friendly buses to provide international quality travel facilities in other cities of Punjab, said Chief Executive Officer Punjab Transport Company Faiq Ahmed in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

The consultancy study initially identified 15 bus routes in Lahore and 25 to 30 electric buses will be operated on an important route of Lahore in the first phase this year.

He said that eco-friendly bus service on the remaining 14 routes of the city and other major cities of Punjab would be started next year, and for this purpose, a proposal had been sent to the transport department.

CEO Punjab Transport Company Faiq Ahmed said that Punjab Transport Company always strives to provide international quality travel facilities in Punjab under its commitment.