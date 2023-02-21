Pakistan has capacity to become emerging economy: Bilawal

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said Pakistan was faced with a difficult economic condition but it had the capacity to become an emerging economy and resolve its financial issues. In an interview to a television channel during the Munich Security Conference, he said the Ukraine war and floods had badly damaged the economy of Pakistan. He said Pakistan was passing through a phase where unconstitutional measures could not be taken. The minister expressed views about climate change, his country’s economy and the situation in Afghanistan.

To a question, he said the statement of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif should be taken in the political context and in the backdrop of the difficult economic conditions faced by Pakistan. He said a large part of Pakistan was submerged in water due to the floods caused by climate change. The floods had changed the direction of Pakistan’s economy which still could not come out of financial difficulties and had to undertake negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

He said the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan through the vote of confidence was a democratic and institutional milestone. The supporters of Imran Khan might not like the outcome of the non-confidence motion but it was a major achievement in the country’s history as the democratic process was followed. He said Imran Khan could make a comeback by pursuing the path of democracy but so far he was undemocratic in his approach which would not be beneficial for him.

“If Imran Khan does not adopt a democratic path then he has no political future.” Bilawal said those who were democratic minded should be supported, adding during the country’s history more than half of the nation’s time was spent under direct dictatorship and different phases of transition. He said it should be kept in mind that in the country’s history, the undemocratic forces had their rule but every time democracy returned. While referring to the recent incidents of terrorism in Peshawar and Karachi, the minister said Pakistan was affected by such incidents and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan had led to increasing in terrorism. He vowed to confront terrorists on the Pakistani soil while stressing that the dangers posed by terrorism could be reduced by finding a permanent solution to the problems in Afghanistan.