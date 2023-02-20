Fun Run for Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 to be held in Lahore today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POS) will hold the ‘FUN RUN’ for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 at DHA Lahore here on Monday (today). The Fun Run is a time-honoured Asian Games tradition organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) whose goal is to attract more publicity to the host city. The Asian Games Fun Run is playing a key role in promoting the event, spreading the Asian Games spirit far and wide. The Asian Games 2022, originally scheduled for September 2022, were postponed last year due to rapid spread of Covid-19 in and around the host city of Hangzhou in China. The event will now be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023. A delegation from the OCA reached Lahore on Sunday for participating in the Fun Run. “National athletes, Olympians and sportsmen from across Pakistan will be joining hundreds of students and community members to take part in the Fun Run and become part of the Asian Games legacy,” said POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood yesterday.

The OCA delegates interacted with media personnel on Sunday to share the vision and concept of the Fun Run of the Asian Games in Pakistan, and also visited the head office of the Pakistan Olympic Association where they held meetings for the Fun Run and Asian Games. The POA delegation briefed Mr. Jian Zhou, Director Media OCA and Mr. Wissam Trkmani, Project and Operations Manager, OCA on the ongoing projects. The POA has collaborated with DHA Lahore to organise the event wherein students of the Lahore College for Women University, Government College University Lahore and children from City School and sports academies will participate along with citizens from various sections of society.