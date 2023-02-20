Minister inspects facilities for prisoners

Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah has visited the District Prison in Saidu Sharif, Swat, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

During the visit, the Jail Superintendent gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister on the facilities and other matters in the prison. He visited different sections, met with the prisoners, went to the Juvenile Correction School, met the inmates, visited the technical training center, and inspected the wards and OPD in the prison hospital. He also visited the kitchen, checked the menu, and evaluated the quality of the food.