Ramiz Raja takes an indirect dig at Wasim Akram after Karachi’s another defeat

Former Pakistan cricketer, Ramiz Raja, believes that Karachi Kings need to change their management and mentors, in order to turn around their fortunes in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wasim Akram has been the president of Karachi Kings since PSL 4 and is always seen in the dugout with players during PSL matches. He also serves as a bowling mentor for the franchise.

Karachi Kings, who finished at the bottom of points table last season, suffered their third consecutive loss in HBL PSL 8, after their six-run defeat against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.

“Karachi Kings have to change their think tank and mentors because they are sticking with the same management for a number of years now and you have to put break at some point. They have to decide to make changes if they don’t end up in top three this season,” Raja said on a local TV channel.

“If you don’t make changes, it leads to mediocrity and that eventually hurts the Pakistan Super League,” he added.