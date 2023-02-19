Ramiz Raja takes an indirect dig at Wasim Akram after Karachi’s another defeat

Former Pakistan cricketer, Ramiz Raja, believes that Karachi Kings need to change their management and mentors, in order to turn around their fortunes in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). Wasim Akram has been the president of Karachi Kings since PSL 4 and is always seen in the dugout with players during PSL matches. He also serves as a bowling mentor for the franchise. Karachi Kings, who finished at the bottom of points table last season, suffered their third consecutive loss in HBL PSL 8, after their six-run defeat against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday. “Karachi Kings have to change their think tank and mentors because they are sticking with the same management for a number of years now and you have to put break at some point. They have to decide to make changes if they don’t end up in top three this season,” Raja said on a local TV channel. “If you don’t make changes, it leads to mediocrity and that eventually hurts the Pakistan Super League,” he added. Last month, Akram had slammed Raja in his exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan. “He [Ramiz] came for six days, now he is back to his original place. I think it is a wrong concept, that cricketers should be the chairman of PCB,” Wasim said on Raja’s ouster as PCB chairman. Raja also said that Karachi Kings fans will also eventually lose their patience if the franchise continues their losing streak. “If you keep on losing at your home ground, then there will be half-hearted attempt from the crowd to come to the stadium. A spectator has to go through so many checks to come to the stadium and the tickets are already expensive, so if their team can’t even chase 160-run target, it is very soul destroying thing for a fan,” Raja concluded. Kings will take on arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars on Sunday at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.