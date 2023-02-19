Sajal Ali believes that marriage in our culture keeps women in a circle and this should not be true

Sajal Aly, an actress, has been open about her views on marriage and relationships. This time, the Mom star talks on her conviction that marriage isn’t everything and that a partner isn’t necessary for happiness in life.

“Women already know that they are complete without men. Being in love and feeling whole with someone else is a lovely thing, but that should not be the sole aim,” said the noted actor during an interaction. “Because of the love, respect and esteem showered upon me every day, I myself do not feel the need for a partner and instead live each day to the fullest. Although I do not really crave being with someone, yet It doesn’t matter if I stop dating someone. In the end, no one else matters; I’m icing on the cake” said Sajal Aly.

He described how marriage is portrayed to women as the most significant event in their lives. “I certainly think that there is room for development in our culture.

The idea that women should get married soon after graduation is ingrained in them from a young age. What happens if you don’t decide? What would happen if a woman decided not to wed this young man? The Yeh Mera Dil actor stated, “In my opinion, marriages place women in a category that shouldn’t even be there.