Pakistan stands with quake-affected people of Turkiye, Syria: Pak HC

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua on Saturday said that the people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with their Turkish and Syrian brethren in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was actively engaged in mobilizing all available resources, including winterized tents, blankets and other critical life-saving supplies to support relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria.

The Urban Search and Rescue teams, trained to operate in disaster-hit areas, had been dispatched from Pakistan to the affected areas, the high commissioner was speaking as a chief guest in a fundraising event for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

The event was organized by the International Development Relief Foundation (IDRF), in collaboration with the Turkish and Syrian diaspora in Ottawa, a press release said. IDRF is a Canadian non-profit charity organization working with partners around the world to facilitate relief and development programs.

Addressing the audience, the high commissioner expressed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property caused by the massive earthquake that hit parts of southern Turkiye and northern Syria on 6th February.

“Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief efforts in the earthquake-affected areas in Turkiye and Syria. We are confident that the brave people of Turkiye and Syria will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic resilience and determination,” the press release quoted the high commissioner as saying.

He also urged the audience and the Pakistani diaspora living in Canada for making generous donations for their brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria.

Janjua also recounted and appreciated the humanitarian work done by IDRF in Pakistan during the recent climate-induced rain.