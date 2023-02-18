Imran Khan files request to remove terrorism section from FIR

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s chief Imran Khan on Friday filed a request to the prosecutor of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeking to exclude the terrorism section from FIR against him with regard to protest outside the building of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan filed the application through his team of lawyers including Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari, Qamar Anayat Raja and Tanveer Hussain. The application states that keeping in view the contents of the FIR the addition of terrorism clauses was a strange act. This was law being used for political victimization, it claimed.

It prayed to remove the ATA sections from the FIR as it didn’t meet the merits. It may be mentioned here that the capital’s police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan and others under Anti Terrorism Act sections on protest outside the building of ECP after the decision in toshakhana case.