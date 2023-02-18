Turkish earthquake a wake-up call: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the earthquake in Turkiye was a wake-up call to the international community which should come up to the rescue of the quake-hit nation.

The prime minister, in an interview with the Turkish TRT television channel during his visit to the quake-ravaged areas, said the international community, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, should support the Turkish people. “This is my message to the world, including the OIC and the United Nations. This is not politics. Today is question of survival,” he remarked. He said the earthquake had killed thousands of people, besides causing colossal losses of property.

The prime minister said no doubt Turkiye would do all possible for the rehabilitation of the quake-hit people but no amount of resources could bring the loved ones back. Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was there to convey condolences over the destruction caused by the earthquake as Pakistan and Turkiye were “two souls and one heart”. Earlier in an interaction with the media, the prime minister said considering the needs of the quake-ravaged Turkish people, Pakistan would now focus on the provision of winterised and fireproof tents to Turkiye.

He said Pakistan had been supplying blankets, foodstuff, and other relief goods. However, after his discussion with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government had changed its strategy to focus on the supply of winter tents. He said after his return to Pakistan, he would hold a meeting with the tent manufacturers of Pakistan and devise a plan to ensure the speedy manufacturing of tents to provide temporary shelter to the Turkish brethren.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said he had assigned the task to the National Disaster Management Authority chairman and assured that the tents would be dispatched by land, air as well as sea routes. He said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed a historical relationship marking Islamic brotherhood and recalled the unprecedented Turkish support to Pakistan after it was hit by an earthquake.

He said being a Muslim brotherly nation, Pakistan was obliged to support its Turkish brothers and sisters and expressed the hope that both Pakistan and Turkiye would jointly cope with the pervading challenge Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan would continue to provide maximum assistance to the Turkiye in its post-earthquake rehabilitation and reconstruction phases. The prime minister expressed these views as he handed over the relief goods, mainly the winterized tents, to the Turkish officials, during his visit to Adiyaman city of Turkiye.

A special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force transported relief goods to Adiyaman city, the most-affected area in the southeast Turkiye that suffered heavy damage from the earthquake of February 6. The prime minister interacted with the victims of earthquake who lost their families and conveyed to them sympathies on behalf of the Pakistani nation. Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion assured the Turkish government and the affected people that Pakistan would extend every possible cooperation to the brotherly country to cope with the devastation.

He termed Turkiye as the friend and brotherly country of Pakistan and hoped the country would overcome the challenging times with resilience. He also met the rescue teams from Pakistan that took part in the search operation.

Earlier on his arrival at Adiyaman airport, the prime minister was received by Turkish trade minister Mehmet Mus, Minister for Communication Adil Ismailoglu, Governor of Adiyaman Mahmut Cuhadar, President of Turk-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Turkish parliament Ali Shaheen, and senior officials.

The prime minister arrived in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Thursday on a two-day visit as a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation.

The federal cabinet on Thursday also decided to send 20,000 quilts to the earthquake victims and directed the Finance Department to release Rs.50 million for the purpose.

Pakistan mobilized relief assistance for both Turkiye and Syria in the wake of massive earthquake. The country sent an 85-member urban search and rescue team, 10-member search and rescue team and a 10-member medical team to support the relief efforts.