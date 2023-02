The Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor for Law Murtaza Wahab has expressed hope that the next mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad would belong to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing the lawyers after inaugurating Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Digital Library at Sindh High Court Bar Association’s premises in Hyderabad on Friday, he reiterated that the PPP had already secured victory in the recent local government elections.